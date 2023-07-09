Expand / Collapse search
Carjacking victim shot in the chest during struggle with 2 suspects in East Falls: police

By FOX 29 Staff
PHILADELPHIA - An attempted carjacking ended with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital overnight in Philadelphia's East Falls section.

The shooting victim, whose age is not known, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on the 3400 block of Sunnyside Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say he was shot during a struggle with two suspects trying to break into his car. He is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

The suspects fled in a white sedan, but police have yet to release any descriptions.

At least one spent shell casings were recovered on the ground near the victim's vehicle. No weapon has been recovered.