2 dead, 3 injured after crashing into bulldozer on South Philadelphia street, police say

A vehicle collided with a bulldozer early Saturday morning, leaving two people dead, and three others trapped in the backseat.

The deadly crash happened at the intersection of Patterson and Penrose Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Five people were inside the vehicle when police say it turned onto Penrose Avenue and crashed into a front loader parked on the side of the road.

Two people, a male driver and female passenger, were pronounced dead on scene by medics.

Three more people were extracted from the back of the vehicle, and transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police say the victims are likely in their 20s, but no official identification has been made..

It is unclear what led to the crash as an investigation is underway.