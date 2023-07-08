Man, 34, killed after someone shot him multiple times in West Philadelphia: officials

article

A 34-year-old man is dead after someone shot him multiple times in West Philadelphia.

19th District Philadelphia police officers responded to the call of a shooting Saturday afternoon, around 2 p.m., on the 5200 block of Jefferson Street, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found the 34-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds across his body.

They rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

Officers say an investigation into the deadly shooting is underway, though they haven’t found any weapons and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.