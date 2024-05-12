Carnival completely canceled by police after fight caught on video inside Exton mall

article

A brutal attack has brought an abrupt end to the carnival season for one Chester County location.

Police announced on Sunday that they have revoked the permit for the Good Time Amusements Carnival in the parking lot of the Exton Square Mall.

"The safety of all those attending is primary and foremost in the decision to cancel the Carnival," West Whiteland Township Police Department said.

The decision comes after an "unruly crowd of juveniles" forced police to shut down the carnival Saturday night.

Video from inside the mall showed an assault that unfolded that night, according to authorities.

A man with long hair can be seen being punched and kicked several times before the crowd disperses.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect, victim and witnesses.

This latest incident comes the same night a teen was killed and another critically injured when a shooting at a Wilmington carnival erupted into a shooting.