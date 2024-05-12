1 teen dead, another critical after carnival fight erupts into shooting at Concord Mall
WILMINGTON, Del. - A fight took a deadly turn, claiming the life of a teen, when police say a suspect opened fire during a carnival in Wilmington Saturday night.
Two teens were found shot when officers arrived at Concord Mall in Wilmington around 10:45 p.m.
They were transported to a local hospital, where th 16-year-old died and a 17-year-old is in critical condition.
State police say the deadly shooting stemmed from a fight between several people near the entrance of a carnival being held in the mall's parking lot.
During the fight, police say a suspect fired several shots, hitting the teens, then fleeing the scene.
The suspect's description has not been released, but police are asking anyone with information to contact them.