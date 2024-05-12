Delivery driver carjacked, pizza stolen during armed robbery in Sussex County

article

A pizza delivery driver was just trying to do his job when he became the victim of an armed robbery Friday night.

Delaware State Police say three suspects approached the man while he was making a delivery at a house on German Road in Seaford.

One suspect pointed a gun at the victim, stole the pizza, then drove off in his Toyota Camry, according to authorities.

The victim was not injured.

The next day, police pulled over the stolen vehicle, sparking a pursuit.

Officers caught the driver, identified as 18-year-old Asjmeir Fiorentino, but were unable to find the other suspects.

Fiorentino was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and related offenses.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the remaining suspects, is asked to contact police.