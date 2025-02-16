Carolyn Cavaness becomes first female pastor of Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Philly

The Brief Carolyn Cavaness has become the first female pastor of Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Center City. FOX 29's Greg Payne heard from the pastor as she closes in on 100 days with the congregation.



Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Center City is making history with its first female pastor.

FOX 29's Greg Payne visited the church to hear more about its history.

What we know:

Mother Bethel Church sits on the oldest parcel of land continuously owned by African Americans.

Prior to Mother Bethel, Pastor Carolyn Cavaness preached at AME’s in Sharon Hill and Ardmore.

Pastor Cavaness is closing in on 100 days with the congregation and is already making an impact.

What they're saying:

"During this Black History Month I have had young people, even in our congregation or our community that say, ‘Reverend you are our black history hero’," said Cavaness.

Pastor Cavaness says she’s even spoken with Mayor Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia’s first female mayor, about this historic moment.

"Every Sunday there’s nerves going into it, to be able to stand in the gap before God‘s people and then it’s even more to stand on the sacred ground. There’s moments where I get choked up and then have to say, ‘okay Carolyn you gotta get it together’, because people are in need of a word from God," said Pastor Cavaness.