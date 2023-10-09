Cars parked on Philadelphia street have windows smashed overnight

Several vehicles parked along a Philadelphia block had their windows smashed overnight, leaving car owners to pay for the costly repairs.

Authorities say at least seven cars parked on the 2300 block of Hartel Avenue had their windows smashed overnight Sunday.

Video provided by a victim on the Rhawnhurt block shows what he says is a group of people walking down the sidewalk smashing car windows.

"They didn't break the ignition, they didn't steal anything, just probably going down the street giggling, breaking windows," a neighbor hold FOX 29.

Authorities want anyone else who believes their vehicle was vandalized to reach out to detectives in the city's northeast.

"Very frustrated, that's coming out of pocket, I don't have full coverage on the car like that," a neighbor said.