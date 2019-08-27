Carson Wentz launches branded Amazon Storefront

article

If you like Carson Wentz or hunting or both, you’re in luck!

The Eagles starting quarterback has launched a branded Amazon store on the e-commerce’s website.

“The Carson Wentz Store” features gear from Smith & Wesson, camping gear, tools, supplies and more.

“I’m so passionate about the outdoors,” Carson Wentz said in a promotional video on the page. “It brings some of the most amazing memories and bonds with friends that I will carry for the rest of my life.”

From: Amazon Storefront

In the video, Carson is joined at a campsite by his beloved dogs Jersey, Henley and Riggs.

He introduces himself before explaining what he likes so much about the outdoors, which includes the ability to hunt and fish.

If you’d like to see more of Carson’s favorite products, you can visit his Amazon Storefront at their website.