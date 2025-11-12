Cash, cigarettes taken in gunpoint robbery of Philadelphia gas station: police

The Brief A Philadelphia Sunoco store was robbed at gunpoint in the early morning hours of Nov. 8. The suspect threatened the store clerk with a handgun when he was asked to leave the store. Police say cash and cigarettes were taken during the gunpoint robbery.



Investigators are searching for a man caught on surveillance video robbing a Philadelphia gas station market at gunpoint last week.

What we know:

The gunpoint robbery happened during the early morning hours of Nov. 8 at the Sunoco station on the 7200 block of Castor Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot the store clerk when he asked him to leave the store.

The suspect is captured on store surveillance video taking money from the register and packs of cigarettes from a shelf behind the counter.

The suspect fled the store and was last seen running south towards Castor Avenue. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward.

He is described as 5-foot-4, 150 lbs with a dark beard.