Cat shot with crossbow arrow in New Jersey; suspect sought

Police are investigating after a cat was shot in the face with a crossbow arrow in New Jersey.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a report of an injured animal on the 600 block of Casino Drive in Howell. Officer found a cat who had been shot with an arrow and transported him to Red Bank Veterinary Hospital.

Police believe the arrow was fired from a small hand-held crossbow.

The cat, now named Kitty Luck, underwent surgery to have the arrow removed. Officials believe he is a community cat who had been well cared for prior to the incident. Authorities said Friday that he is recovering well at Monmouth County SPCA.

"Help us find the lowlife who committed such a cowardly act to this innocent animal," the Howell Township Police Department posted on Facebook.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the MCPO Animal Cruelty Hotline 877-898-7297 or Howell Municipal Humane Law Enforcement at 732- 922-0100.

Those interested in donating to the Monmouth County SPCA can do so here.