School bus involved in crash in Deptford: police

The Deptford Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit and Patrol Division are currently investigating a crash involving a school bus that occurred Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

According to police, a motor vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Tanyard Road and Cattell Road.

A school bus was transporting Deptford school district students at the time of the crash.

Police have not reported any serious injuries to any student on the bus.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision is being treated at a local hospital for an injury.

All students aboard the bus were transported to an off-site location to await a guardian.

This is a developing story.

Please check back for updates.