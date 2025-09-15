Bucks County jet fuel leak: Residents demand answers in meeting with Sunoco

Residents near Washington Crossing in Upper Makefield, Bucks County, are expressing frustration and concern over a pipeline leak that has contaminated their drinking water with jet fuel.

The leak, confirmed by Sunoco nine months ago, continues to impact the community, leaving many with unanswered questions and ongoing health concerns.

What we know:

Kristine Wojnovich, a homeowner in Lower Makefield, first reported the issue in September 2023 when she noticed her water smelled like gasoline.

Two years later, she still experiences jet fuel contamination in her well water almost daily.

Despite efforts to drill a new well in her yard, Wojnovich remains skeptical about the safety and quality of her water.

Residents attended a public meeting hosted by Sunoco to voice their concerns about the ongoing situation.

Many are frustrated by the lack of information regarding the extent of the fuel leak and the amount of fuel still present beneath their homes.

The community's quiet life has been disrupted, with ongoing questions about health risks, property values, and whether the situation will ever be resolved satisfactorily.

"It's like an industrial cleanup site, like a superfund site. Trucks all along, up and down here, drilling all day," Wojnovich described the scene. "Sound barriers don't do much, and it's not just for us but for all the neighbors."

As residents continue to rely on bottled water, their anger and distrust remain bottled up.

"You know it's been two years. Two years since we had jet fuel in our wells, so I really don't have faith," Wojnovich expressed her frustration.

What's next:

The community is demanding transparency and effective solutions from Sunoco to address the contamination and restore their peace of mind.

As the situation unfolds, residents hope for a resolution that ensures their safety and the integrity of their homes.