Woman shot and killed while standing on front porch of Philadelphia home: police

The Brief A 27-year-old woman was killed when police say she was shot in the back while standing on her front porch. At least one bullet went into the home where police say other people, including children, lived. Investigators believe at least 20 shots were fired.



Police say a 27-year-old was shot and killed while standing on her front porch when at least one shooter opened fire on the house.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 31st and Montgomery streets around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 27-year-old Jasmine Johnson lying on the living room floor of a property suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the back, according to investigators.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the victim was standing on the front porch of the property when someone began firing from across the street.

Investigators say at least 20 shots were fired in a shootout outside a Philadelphia home.

Small described a "shootout" that involved two different caliber firearms, including a rifle. Investigators found nearly two dozen fired shells at the crime scene.

It's believed that the property that was fired upon is a rooming house where other people, including children, live.

The exterior of the home was struck several times during the shooting, and at least one bullet tore through the front of the house and lodged in a first floor wall.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

No arrests were immediately reported and police have not provided a description of the shooting suspect.

Chief Inspector Small says the shooter may have been targeting a group of at least two men outside the home where the woman was killed.