Three York County police officers killed in shooting identified

York County officials have identified the three officers killed in a shootout on Wednesday. Detective Sgt. Cody Becker, and Detectives Mark Baker and Isaiah Emenheiser, all from the Northern York County Regional Police Department, died in the shooting. Two other officers were also critically injured.



York County officials have identified the three officers who were killed in a shootout in North Codorus Township. All three officers were detectives with the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

What we know:

Detective Sgt. Cody Becker, and Detectives Mark Baker and Isaiah Emenheiser died in the shooting, officials announced at a Thursday press conference. All three were members of the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

(L-R) Det. Mark Baker, Det. Sgt. Cody Becker and Det. Isaiah Emenheiser, all of the Northern York County Regional Police Department (Credit: Northern York County Regional Police Department/York County District Attorney's Office via AP)

The backstory:

The shootout happened on Wednesday afternoon, as officers were attempting to serve a search warrant. The day before, officers responded to that same home for reports that a man was lurking outside.

A woman told officers that they saw her ex-boyfriend on a trail camera outside their house. In the footage, officers saw that the man was armed with a rifle. They searched the area for hours but couldn't find the suspect.

Officers got a warrant for the suspect, who they identified as Matthew Ruth, charging him with stalking and loitering and prowling.

When police went to Ruth's home on Wednesday, he wasn't there. They returned to the ex-girlfriend's home to continue the search, where Ruth ambushed detectives.

Emenheiser, Becker and Baker were among the first through the door when the suspect started shooting, officials said.

Two other officers, including another Northern York County Regional detective, and a York County deputy sheriff, were critically injured.

What they're saying:

In a statement on the NYCRPD website, the department called Wednesday's shooting "a dark and heartbreaking day…We are devastated by the loss of three of our officers and continue to pray for the recovery of a fourth who remains hospitalized."

In a press conference on Wednesday, York County District Attorney Tim Barker praised the efforts of officers in protecting the ex-girlfriend and her family.

"Make no mistake about it… had they arrived home, and not Northern [York County] Regional Police Department officers, they would have been killed immediately," Barker said.

What you can do:

The department has shared a fundraising campaign to help the families of the fallen officers, which can be found by tapping or clicking here.