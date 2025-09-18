York County shooting timeline: 3 officers killed while trying to serve arrest warrant

The Brief Three officers were killed and two others remain in critical but stable condition after a shooting occurred in York County Wednesday. Officials say the incident stemmed from a previous domestic situation. The incident has deeply affected the Northern York County Regional Police Department and the broader community.



Law enforcement officials have released new information regarding the tragic shooting in York County which resulted in the deaths of three officers and left two others wounded.

Timeline:

Tuesday, September 16

11:23 p.m.

The incident started when the mother of the ex-girlfriend called police and reported seeing a white male wearing camouflage on her property, using binoculars to look through the residence's windows.

According to the report, the individual was spotted through a trail camera, and the mother indicated that he might have arrived in a black truck parked nearby on Emig Road.

Upon responding to the call, officers found the black 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck parked along the woods line on Emig Road, but it was unoccupied.

They then spoke with the ex-girlfriend and her mother at the residence.

The ex-girlfriend told police that her pickup truck had been set on fire on August 20th, 2025, and she suspected her ex-boyfriend was responsible, although she initially requested no further investigation.

The ex-girlfriend also provided police with a still photo from the trail camera showing the suspect in a camouflage outfit, looking through a scope device pointed at the residence.

She identified the man as her ex-boyfriend, who had never been invited to her home. She said they had only dated for a short period of time.

The photo also showed the suspect with an AR-15-style rifle slung across his chest.

Despite extensive efforts, including the use of a drone by the York County Sheriff's Department, officers were unable to locate the suspect over several hours.

Police say a warrant was issued for his arrest, with charges including stalking, loitering, and prowling at night.

Wednesday, September 17

Wednesday morning

Officers from Northern York County Regional Police Department (NYCRPD) and a deputy sheriff from York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) responded to a residence on the 1000 block of Haar Road.

State police say the officers were attempting to serve the arrest warrant for stalking, loitering and prowling at nighttime, and criminal trespass on 24-year-old Matthew Ruth.

Police say a total of five detectives participated in conducting the search for the 24-year-old.

12:11 p.m.

Police left the residence after interviewing Ruth's family and having conducted a search.

2:02 p.m.

The five detectives arrived at the same location as the night before, the 1800 block of Harr Road.

A Deputy Sheriff with the York County Sheriff's Department assisted the detectives by using a drone to help find the suspect.

2:08 p.m.

According to officials, Detective Isaiah Emenheiser approached the door to the residence. Detective Sergeant Cody Becker was right behind him, followed by Detective Mark Baker and another northern York County Regional detective.

The other detectives remained behind to lookout for the suspect.

Officials say Detective Emenheiser discovered the door was unlocked. The door was supposed to have been locked by the ex-girlfriend and her mother, who police say had left the residence for their safety.

Upon opening the door, officials say Ruth repeatedly fired at the officers with multiple rounds from an AR 15-style rifle.

Three NYCRPD officers, Detective Sergeant Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker, and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser were fatally struck.

A deputy sheriff from YCSO and an officer from NYCRPD were also struck and sustained serious injuries.

During an exchange of gunfire, Ruth was shot and killed.

What we know:

The two officers injured in the shooting remain in critical but stable condition at York Hospital.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop J, the York County District Attorney’s Office and several county, state, and federal agencies will continue to conduct a thorough investigation.

Local perspective:

Detective Mark Baker, one of the officers killed, was a former Philadelphia police officer.

He began his career in the 25th Police District in Kensington, later moving to Highway Patrol.

After three years in Philadelphia, he transitioned to York County, where he served for over 20 years.

The president of Philadelphia's police union noted that those who knew Detective Baker loved him.

Philadelphia's police union has sent representatives to York County to assist law enforcement in the aftermath of this tragedy.

The emotional press conference led by the district attorney, who personally knew the fallen officers, highlighted the profound impact of their loss on the community.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on supporting the families and colleagues of the officers and ensuring justice for the victims.

The community is united in mourning and honoring the bravery and dedication of the officers who lost their lives.