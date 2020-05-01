Catalytic converters stolen off food trucks of Northeast Philadelphia business

Two weeks ago, Matthew Rossi, the owner of Nick's Roast Beef in Northeast Philadelphia was giving away thousands of free meals to people in his community hungry and hurting. Fast forward, Rossi was dealt an unfair blow in return.

"We went to start one of the trucks and realized it was really loud," he told FOX 29.

Police confirm someone stole catalytic converters off of three of Rossi’s food trucks at his Cottman Avenue location.

It's a big loss to a business that’s suffering right now yet still doing what it can to support its neighbors in tough times.

Rossi says he is using this moment to teach his two children a lesson on humility and resilience. He adds he has two more food giveaways scheduled next week and they will go on as planned.

"I’m not gonna let this take down my spirits," Rossi said.

