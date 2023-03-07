Caught on video: Group wanted for stomping, punching woman unconscious near City Hall
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a group of suspects they say brutally attacked one woman just blocks from City Hall last month.
Shocking video captured the moment a 33-year-old woman was beaten to the ground at 15th and Chestnut streets on February 23.
Police say the group continued to punch and stomp on the victim until she became unconscious, then left her injured on the sidewalk.
The woman was treated for injuries to her head, face and body at a local hospital.
Eight suspects were caught on surveillance footage in connection to the attack, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.