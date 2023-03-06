Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in officer-involved shooting outside Wilmington 7-Eleven

A man is dead and a woman is hurt after being shot by police outside a Wilmington 7-Eleven, authorities say.

Investigators from the New Castle County Division of Police say officers were conducting a drug investigation in the area of Maryland and West Champlain avenues around 7:40 p.m.

During the investigation, authorities say an officer discharged their weapon, striking a man and woman.

Both shooting victims were taken to Christiania Hospital where the man later died, police said. The woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No officers were hurt during the incident. The officer has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, per department policy.

The Criminal Investigations Unit and the Delaware Department of Justice-Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust are currently investigating this shooting.