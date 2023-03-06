Man shot at basketball courts inside Philadelphia park, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that they say happened at the basketball courts inside a Mayfair park Monday night.

Just after 6 p.m., police responded to Russo Playground, located on the 7300 block of Torresdale Avenue, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot one time in the leg.

The victim was transported to Jeanes Hospital where authorities say he was placed in stable condition.

Authorities say no arrest was made, and no weapon was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.