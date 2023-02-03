Caught on camera: Robbery duo takes ATM before stealing cash, gun from Southwest Philadelphia market

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a robbery duo caught on camera stealing from a market in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on January 18 at a market on the 7000 block of Woodland Avenue.

Police say once the suspects got inside the store, they removed the ATM.

After taking the machine out, they went behind the register, took cash, merchandise and took a handgun, officials say.

The two fled in an early model two-toned Dodge Charger, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.