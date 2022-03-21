CBP: 18 pounds of cocaine hidden in cargo hold seized from plane that landed at Philadelphia Airport

article

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 18 pounds of cocaine in a cargo hold on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica on Tuesday, the agency announced.

CBP officials say officers met the American Airlines flight as it gated and held a routine check of the cargo hold after the luggage was offloaded.

During the examination, a narcotics detector dog alerted officers to an access panel, the agency says.

According to officials, officers opened the access panel and found two gray Puma drawstring bags with eight wrapped bricks of cocaine and an empty plan blue duffel bag.

Philadelphia CBP Officers seize 18 pounds of cocaine hidden in cargo hold on flight from Jamaica to Philadelphia.

CBP authorities believe the cocaine has a street value of about $580,000.

"Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection priority and it is a mission that we conduct every day. Sometimes, our officers’ persistence is rewarded with the discovery of dangerous drugs or other illicit contraband," said Joseph Martella, CBP’s Area Port Director in Philadelphia. "It feels good to know that we were able to help our communities to be a bit safer by keeping this cocaine load out of the hands of street gangs that prey on the vulnerable."

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

