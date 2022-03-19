Skeletal remains of missing man found underwater in Ridley Township, source says

An investigation is underway in Ridley Township after the skeletal remains of a person were found in a car submerged in water on Saturday.

A source tells FOX 29 the family of a man who went missing 19 years ago received a tip that his car was in a waterway near Stingers Waterfront in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.

According to the source, the man's family hired a private dive team to investigate.

Investigators with the Delaware County Medical Examiner's Office were also present at the active scene, FOX 29 confirmed.

