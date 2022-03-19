Temple University students, neighbors grow concerned after 4 people shot near campus

Several shootings near Temple University Friday night has left students and residents in the area on edge.

Four victims are in stable condition after two separate shootings, according to police.

FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza was near the campus where chalk outlines of expended shell casings are still visible from the overnight shootings.

He spoke to students who say they aren't surprised about the level of violence.

Temple University seniors Olivia Kortick and Madison North say things are getting worse.

"Since freshman year it's definitely gotten a lot more dangerous," one said. "We're graduating this semester so I think we're both in agreement we're both really ready to get out, which is sad because this is our home for the past four years."

The first shooting happened around 10:30 Friday evening near Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Two teenage girls were shot, according to police.

The second shooting took place near N Gratz and W Diamond Streets after someone got out of a car and began shooting into a crowd of people, authorities say.

Henry Collins, a barber at Mecca Unisex Salon, says this is the worst the violence has been in decades.

Aja Byrd, a freshman at Temple, says it is depressing to know how violent the area is as she tried to get an education.

"It's very sad honestly," she said. "If it doesn't get better, it's definitely on a bad trajectory. If it doesn't turn around then it could definitely become more dangerous for Temple students for sure."

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to contact Temple Police Department or the Philadelphia Police Department.

