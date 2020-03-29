Celebrating milestones differently during the coronavirus outbreak

Celebrating milestones look a lot different these days. Many birthday parties have been canceled because of COVID-19. But neighbors, friends, and family still showed up, in a safe social distancing way, to make sure no one felt forgotten on their special day.

In Bucks County, little Camille stood near the street, holding up a sign reading: “Honk! I’m 4!” Her mom, Destinee Weygand, had to cancel the birthday party because of COVID-19. She asked neighbors, friends, and family to drive by their Langhorne home, keeping their distance, but giving a honk or wave.

“And all of a sudden I see these lights and there is an entire procession of police officers and a fire truck that came driving down the road just for her,” Weygand said.

Langhorne police and firefighters paraded patrol cars and trucks to join the celebration.

“My officers and officers from surrounding departments tried to make her day and put a smile on her face,” said Langhorne Police Chief John Godzieba.

In North East Philly, Haley Cantz got more than 16 honks for her big Sweet 16.

“I literally was not expecting this whatsoever and I’m so happy because I wanted to see my friends and family so bad," Cantz said.

And in a Folsom basement, Erika Leonard had her first legal beer served by dad, celebrating her 21st. Moms across our area say celebrating the milestones differently, because of COVID-19, doesn’t make it any less special.

“We just wanted to make her day special so she would never forget it and this is the only way we could think of,” Kathy Cantz said.

“We couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Weygand said. “I don’t think the party could have topped it. I think this is something she will remember for the rest of her life.”

