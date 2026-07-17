Shane Gillis to perform in Philadelphia amid Code Purple, 'very unhealthy' air quality

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The Brief Pennsylvania native and comedian Shane Gillis is set to perform Friday at Lincholn Financial Field The show will take place during a Code Purple, meaning the air quality will be unhealthy for everyone. The city urges people to avoid optional outdoor activities until the quality increases.



Comedian Shane Gillis is set to perform Friday at Lincoln Financial Field despite ‘very unhealthy’ air quality brought on by smoke from wildfires burning in Canada and Minnesota.

The backstory:

Pennsylvania native Shane Gillis is back in Philadelphia, slated to perform at Lincoln Financial Field Friday night.

The event comes as Philadelphia and the rest of Pennsylvania are under a Code Purple air quality alert caused by the smoke from Canadian wildfires.

A Code Purple means air quality will be unhealthy for everyone, not just sensitive groups.

Some large events, including the Phillies-Mets game on Thursday, continued with only slight changes in schedule. The Philadelphia Zoo closed for the day Friday due to the air quality, and neighboring Camden County, New Jersey also canceled some smaller community events.

What they're saying:

The comedian posted on his Instagram Story Thursday night that he was ‘Not canceling cause of the smoke.'

The city has paused trash pick-up for Friday, as well as closed all pools and spraygrounds because of the air quality. City officials urge people to avoid optional outdoor activities during this time.

For those outdoors, it is recommended to wear high-quality masks like N-95 or KN-95.