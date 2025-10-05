'We need a real raise': Center City hotel workers launch strikes at two Philadelphia hotels

article

The Brief Unionized hotel workers began picketing early Wednesday in Center City Philadelphia. The strikes involve employees at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown and the Hampton Inn Center City–Convention Center. The workers, represented by UNITE HERE Local 274, say they are seeking higher pay, improved benefits, and more staffing.



Hotel workers in Center City Philadelphia walked off the job early Sunday morning, launching strikes at two hotels as negotiations over new contracts continue.

What we know:

According to UNITE HERE Local 274, the union representing hotel room attendants, cooks, bartenders and other hospitality workers, picket lines formed around 5 a.m. outside the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown at 17th and Race Streets and the Hampton Inn Philadelphia Center City–Convention Center at 13th and Race Streets.

The union says the walkout involves employees with expired contracts who are seeking wage and pension increases, stronger health care coverage and changes to staffing levels. Union leaders say they want new agreements in place before what’s expected to be a surge in Philadelphia tourism leading up to major 2026 events, including the FIFA World Cup and the MLB All-Star Game.

"We want our fair share. Share the wealth," one hotel worker said. "We are a big hotel, so it's not like you're not making any money. We are all feeling the effects of the economy right now. We are only looking for a little help."

A statement from the union included quotes from hotel employees who said inflation has reduced their earnings and that they are calling for higher compensation and better working conditions.

The Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown is owned by Cambridge Landmark, a Miami-based investment firm and the Hampton Inn Center City is owned by Blackstone Inc.’s BREIT real estate investment trust.

Background and context

Union officials say wages at local hotels have not kept up with inflation and that understaffing has forced remaining workers to take on longer shifts. They cite strikes in other cities — including Boston, Los Angeles, and Honolulu — where workers won new contracts with higher pay and benefits.

City tourism leaders expect Philadelphia’s hotel industry to see record demand next year as it hosts several large international events.

The other side:

FOX 29 reached out to Hilton for comment. However, its office is currently closed, according to an email response.