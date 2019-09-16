Charges brought against Uber driver who allegedly locked two women in car

An Uber driver is behind bars after police say he locked two West Chester University students in the back seat of his car and deviated from their route last Friday morning.

Investigators say Zacharias Georgalis picked up a 19-year-old and 21-year-old on the 400 block of South Walnut Street around 3 a.m.

Once the girls were inside the car, police allege Georgalis strayed from their requested route and locked the doors when the girls tried to exit.

Police say the girls were finally able to break free from the car near Fassnaught Alley. Once outside the car, they managed to flag down a passing police cruiser. The officer later spotted Georgalis and arrested him.

Authorities have charged Georgalis with two counts of false imprisonment and reckless endangerment.

“What’s been described is terrible and we removed the driver's access to the app immediately upon learning of it. We are working with law enforcement to support their investigation," an Uber spokesperson tells FOX 29.

Meanwhile, students around West Chester University's campus are shaken.

Advertisement

"Getting in the back of a car and hoping that you're going to get back to wherever your next destination is, you would expect to get there safely. My heart goes out to them," Joe Lamanna said.