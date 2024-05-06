Charlotte officer killed in line of duty remembered in memorial as man who'd give the 'shirt from his back'

article

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Joshua Eyer was honored Friday with a procession and memorial in downtown Charlotte.

"What a beautiful experience it has been to see this community come together in support of the ones who chose every day to protect us, even though most of us don't deserve it," Charlie Sardelli, Eyer's best friend of 15 years, said during the slain officer's memorial service.

Eyer — a husband and father to a one-year-old son — was one of four officers killed in the line of duty in east Charlotte on Monday while serving a warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm at a residence on Galway Drive.

A horse-drawn carriage carries the flag-draped coffin of fallen CMPD officer, Joshua Eyer to First Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, Friday, May 3, 2024. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

The other three officers have been identified as Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas M. Weeks Jr.; North Carolina Department of Adult Correction (NCDAC) Officers Sam Poloche and William "Alden" Elliott, who were members of a USMS fugitive task force. Another four officers were injured by gunfire.

CHARLOTTE POLICE CHIEF BREAKS DOWN REMEMBERING 4 SLAIN OFFICERS, SAYS SUSPECT HAD 'EXTENSIVE' CRIMINAL HISTORY

CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer was one of four officers killed in the line of duty in east Charlotte on Monday. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

"[I]f you needed the shirt from his back, he would have it off his body before you were done asking the question."

— Charlie Sardelli

"When he spoke to you, all he did was listen. . . . And if you needed the shirt from his back, he would have it off his body before you were done asking the question," Sardelli said. "When I was 20, my family lost our home, and I was with Josh when I got that phone call that my mom was on the street with my dog and a shopping cart full of her stuff. Josh didn't just drop me off. He stayed. He spent eight to ten hours making sure my family's things were taken care of."

A person holds the program for the memorial for fallen CMPD officer Joshua Eyer at First Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, Friday, May 3, 2024. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer was one of four officers shot and killed on Monday, Ap Expand

Eyer then drove Sardelli's mother to New York at 11 p.m. "But that's just who Josh was," Sardelli said before thanking Eyer's parents for raising a good man and thanking Eyer's wife, Ashley Eyer, for raising their toddler son.

Sardelli remembered how Eyer would often check in on him, sending a text that read, "How's things?" and told memorial attendees to do the same for their loved ones.

CHARLOTTE SHOOTING: 4 LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS KILLED, 4 INJURED AS US MARSHALS TASK FORCE SERVED WARRANT

Police march behind the coffin of fallen CMPD officer, Joshua Eyer to First Baptist Church. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

"As one who received them so regularly, they'll mean more than you can ever imagine to the person on the other side," Sardelli said.

Ashley Eyer remembered her husband as her "very best friend."

CHARLOTTE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WHO DIED IN SHOOTOUT IDENTIFIED: 'FOREVER INDEBTED'

A horse-drawn carriage carries the flag-draped coffin of fallen CMPD officer, Joshua Eyer to First Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, Friday, May 3, 2024. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer was one of four officers shot and killed on Expand

Police console each other at the memorial to fallen CMPD officer, Joshua Eyer to First Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, Friday, May 3, 2024. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer was one of four officers shot and killed on Monday, Apri Expand

"He was so, so good to me. I never have and never will question how much he loved me, and I will carry his love for me for the rest of my life. He loved all of you, too," she said, adding later that the best way to honor and maintain her husband's legacy would be to help her teach her son "who his daddy was and what he meant to each of you."

"[T]hank you for giving me a beautiful life and our beautiful son."

— Ashley Eyer

"Joshua, thank you for giving me a beautiful life and our beautiful son. We won't let you down, OK?" she said.

Police console each other at the memorial to fallen CMPD officer, Joshua Eyer to First Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, Friday, May 3, 2024. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer was one of four officers shot and killed on Monday, Apri Expand

Hundreds of other officers took part in Friday's possession and hundreds of onlookers watched.

Memorial services for the three other slain officers have yet to be announced.

CHARLOTTE RESIDENTS SHOCKED AFTER 4 LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS DIE, 4 OTHERS INJURED IN SHOOTOUT

Supporters line the streets for the memorial of fallen CMPD officer, Joshua Eyer outside First Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, Friday, May 3, 2024. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer was one of four officers shot and killed on Mond Expand

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings during a Tuesday press conference said more than 100 rounds were fired between the suspect or suspects inside the house and responding officers on Monday. Investigators recovered an AR-15 and a .40-caliber handgun from the scene.

Suspect Terry Clark Hughes Jr., 39, died at the scene Monday after firing at officers from the second floor of his Galway Drive home, on the front and back side, Jennings said. Two additional persons of interest – both female, one only 17 years old – were taken into custody. Authorities have yet to determine whether there are any additional suspects who can be charged in connection with the mass shooting.

The home where four law enforcement officers were killed remains destroyed in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Four officers were killed in a shootout on Monday while trying to serve a search warrant. (Audrey Conklin/Fox News Dig Expand

Hughes had an "extensive" criminal record in multiple counties and had spent a significant amount of time in jail, according to North Carolina public records and Chief Jennings.

It is unclear at this time whether any other shooters were involved or if any other charges will be announced.

CHARLOTTE SHOOTOUT: 4 SLAIN OFFICERS SERVING WARRANT HAD ‘GREAT DISADVANTAGE,' EXPERT SAYS

President Biden visited Charlotte on Thursday to meet the fallen officers' families and members of CMPD.

"We must do more to protect our law enforcement officers," the president said in a Monday statement. "That means funding them – so they have the resources they need to do their jobs and keep us safe. And it means taking additional action to combat the scourge of gun violence. Now. Leaders in Congress need to step up so that we ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of guns and pass universal background checks and a national red flag law. Enough is enough."