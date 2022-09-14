Check your tickets! Winning $3-million scratch-off sold at Wawa in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Have you been in West Chester recently? Did you buy a lottery ticket? Then it may just be your lucky day!
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Payout Scratch-Off ticket worth $3 million was sold at Wawa in Chester County.
The Wawa is located at 706 East Gay Street in West Chester, and will receive a $10,000-bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winner will take home the top prize after playing the $30 game!
Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date. For more information, visit the PA Lottery website.