Check your tickets! Winning $3-million scratch-off sold at Wawa in West Chester

Have you been in West Chester recently? Did you buy a lottery ticket? Then it may just be your lucky day!

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Payout Scratch-Off ticket worth $3 million was sold at Wawa in Chester County.

The Wawa is located at 706 East Gay Street in West Chester, and will receive a $10,000-bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner will take home the top prize after playing the $30 game!

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date. For more information, visit the PA Lottery website.