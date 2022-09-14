'Heard a big rumble': Crews respond as Key Food Pizza building collapses in Fishtown

Firefighters are on the scene after the building of a local pizza shop collapsed in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Key Food Pizza is located on the bottom floor of a three-story rowhouse that was completely reduced to rubble on York Street around 9:45 a.m.

SkyFOX was over the scene as several fire crews surveyed the scene. Caution tape could be seen surrounding piles of debris.

A neighbor told FOX 29 said he heard a rumble that sounded like 10 cars crashing as the building appeared to collapse in on itself.

Philadelphia fire says apartments occupied the top floors of the building, however, no one was inside at the time of the collapse.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. It comes just a day after another building collapsed in Kensington.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.