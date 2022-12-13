Expand / Collapse search

Checkmarks and labels: How to navigate Twitter’s latest tools

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 4:50PM
Technology
FOX TV Digital Team

Twitter verification returns after influx of 'imposter' accounts

Twitter has reinstated its verification process after shutting it down when multiple 'imposter' accounts were created. Wayne State University's Nick Matar spoke with LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow about the latest on the Elon Musk takeover.

Since Elon Musk took the helm of Twitter, the social media platform is going through a bit of a renaissance.

Musk recently re-launched Twitter Blue, a premium service costing $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone and iPad users.

It’s the latest tool offered to customers to have their accounts verified, an added protection against fraudulent accounts. 

What is the blue checkmark?

Twitter’s coveted blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. 

But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Nintendo, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

Twitter Files reveals censorship & 'secret blacklists'

In the second part of the Twitter Files revelations it shows the social media giant did censor several conservative users. LiveNOW talks with FOX's Kelly O'Grady about accountability and what's coming next for Twitter.

A familiar blue check can now mean two things: either that an account was verified under the previous verification criteria (active and authentic), or that the account has an active subscription to Twitter Blue.

On some accounts with a blue checkmark, the message may read "This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable."

Musk tweeted that legacy checkmarks will disappear in a few months. 

According to the company, Twitter Blue also allows users to select features such as an edit button and different layouts.

What is the gold checkmark?

The gold checkmark is more of an "official" stamp on an account. It can be used for businesses with a social media presence. 

What is the gray (official) label?

Another official label, displayed in gray, will verify governmental accounts (such as institutional accounts, elected or appointed officials, and multilateral organizations), certain political organizations such as political parties, commercial companies including business partners, major brands, media outlets and publishers, and some other public figures.

What are the candidate labels?

Candidate labels, similar to the government ones, will verify accounts belonging for official national-level political candidates for some elections. 

Twitter files, tech layoffs & more FTX fallout | LiveNOW from FOX

The third installment of Elon Musk's Twitter Files delved into what led to the removal of former President Trump's account. More technology companies implement massive layoffs or hiring freezes and Sam Bankman-Fried responds to Rep. Maxine Waters request to testify in front of Congress. Zain Jaffer, a technology investor, joins LiveNOW from FOX to discuss the latest headlines in technology and give insight on what it could mean for Twitter and cryptocurrency.

The label will contain information about the office the candidate is running for, the state the office is located in, and (when applicable) the district number.

What are the automated account labels?

Automated account labels, which are currently being tested, will help customers identify if the account is a bot or not. Accounts with such labels will let readers know that content is automatically generated from this account and not a human.

What are professional category labels?

Professional category labels are for Twitter users who want to convert their accounts into professional accounts. Twitter does not control the distribution of labels. Users can also change their professional category at any time. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed. 


 