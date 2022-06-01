Cheers! 'Center City SIPS' is finally back in Philadelphia after two-year hiatus

Hump Day just got a little happier in Philadelphia this summer!

"Center City SIPS" is making its long-awaited return Wednesday, June 1, after being gone for two years.

The city-wide happy hour will take place every Wednesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. until August 31.

After-hours food and drink deals will be available at over 65 bars and restaurant throughout Philadelphia, including $6 cocktails, $5 wine, $4 beer and half-priced appetizers. Some restaurant will also offer 15 percent off entire meals.

FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira stopped by Brü Craft & Wurst on Chestnut Street to check out the newest additions to the SIPS menu, including this year's featured spirit Hornitos Tequila.

"Center City Sips" returns after two-year hiatus.

In addition to restaurant specials, some local boutiques, spas and shops will also offer 25 percent off select items and services.

Advertisement

For a full visit of participating locations, visit the SIPS website.