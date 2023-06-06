Cheez-It-themed rest stop features pump that fills your car with crackers

article

A rest stop dubbed "the biggest, cheeziest roadside attraction to ever grace America's beloved highways" is coming to a desert highway in California – and it’s built specifically for Cheez-It lovers.

The Cheez-It Stop is opening for a week only, between June 5 and June 11, the Kellogg Company said in an announcement, which makes the cheese cracker brand.

The limited-time road stop also comes with a first-of-its-kind fill station: the Cheez-It Pump, which pumps "a stream of Cheez-It bags right into your car window."

The Cheez-It Pump fills a stream of Cheez-It bags into your car window. (Credit: Kellogg Company)

"Why? Because what's a road trip without Cheez-It crackers to snack on? Not only is it an absurdly delicious invention, but also completely free for visitors," the company said.

Inside the Cheez-It Stop, roadtrippers will find aisles stocked with nostalgic Cheez-It Stop collectables, cheezy merch and a variety of Cheez-It flavors, the company said.

A look inside the Cheez-It Stop in Joshua Tree, California. (Credit: Kellogg Company)

"We know many Cheez-It fans love to travel and they never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It," Erin Storm, brand senior director for Cheez-It, said in a statement.

"We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and encourage fans who Want It. Need It. Cheez-It. to fuel up throughout their adventures," Storm added.

The Cheez-It Stop is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. PT. It’s located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, California, "a perfectly situated desert destination for fans looking to make the 128-mile drive from Los Angeles or the 168-mile trek from San Diego."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.