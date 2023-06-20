Cherry Hill little league field struck by vandalism: 'An overall mess'

Organizers and participants at a Cherry Hill little league have grown tired of instances of vandalism they say have struck the facility several times this year.

"It's just an overall mess," Cherry Hill National Athletic League President Charles Dechristopher said.

A porta potty at the field has been tipped onto its side at least three times this year, according to Dechristopher. Ground solar lights located around the field have been stomped and kicked, and a sponsorship banner was stolen from the baseball field.

"It's just stupidity," Dechristopher said. "Anybody that knows the area here would know that the place is loaded with cameras — you’re going to get caught."

Frustrated by the vandalism, Dechristopher posted a video of teens tipping over a porta potty to the league's Facebook page. Soon, the video attracted ‘likes’ and ‘shares’ that spread the word about the vandalism.

Dechristopher said on Tuesday a parent of one of the teens saw the video on Facebook and reached out with an apology.

"The boy actually got on phone as well and did apologize,' Dechristopher said. "It feels a lot better to know the community got involved by their posts and got family to admit to the fact that there was something not right."

Meanwhile, the Cherry Hill Police Department said they're investigating the incidents of vandalism. Anyone with information should contact police immediately.