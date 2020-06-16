Cherry Hill middle schooler writes letter urging for discussion on black culture and history

Ebele Azikiwe, 11, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is doing what she can to make change happen.

Reflecting on current events, the 6th grader wrote a letter to her principal at Beck Middle School, expressing the need for a deeper classroom discussion about black culture and history.

"I think if you’re gonna judge me off of my skin color at least know about my skin color," she said.

She supports an expanded, updated social studies curriculum, one that goes beyond Martin Luther King Jr and Rosa Parks.

Ebele’s mom found out about her daughter’s letter after she sent It. She immediately followed up with school district leaders in support of her daughter’s push for change.

They have heard back from the principal at Beck and the school's superintendent and say both are receptive to further conversations.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP