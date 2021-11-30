Family of woman killed in Cherry Hill hit-and-run plead for driver to come forward

The search is on for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving. The victim’s family, and police, are calling on the driver to come forward.

An emotional tribute to 30-year-old Tabreia Ewing, killed Thanksgiving night when Cherry Hill police say a driver struck her on Route 70 and never stopped.

But, the flow of information was slow. Family members say they did not find out until the next day, as Tabreia’s body remained along the highway.

"Her big sister called me, crying and screaming," best friend Dawn Moore stated.

"Tabreia, man, that’s my aunt, but she was more like a little sister. Sweet girl. Worked. Ain’t did nothing wrong, shouldn’t have died like that. Senseless. Sad," cousin Jermaine Calm described Tabreia.

Family members say Tabreia was heading to meet her sister and join family for Thanksgiving dinner after getting out of work, when she was hit by a dark-colored vehicle as she crossed the westbound lanes of Route 70, near the center median.

"Oh my God. Bubbly. She laughed about everything. But, she liked to be, she was like a homebody, too. Not a homebody, but she liked to be alone and do her own thing and don’t want the family in her business," Moore added.

Cherry Hill police say they are still working on developing surveillance video of the crash. Family members hope the person responsible does the right thing.

"We just want the person, whoever did it, to come forth and we pray that they have no rest until they turn themselves in," Moore commented.

