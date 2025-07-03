Another armored truck robbed at gunpoint in Philadelphia as 3 suspects sought

article

The Brief An armored vehicle was robbed by three armed suspects in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday. They drove off after stealing a money bag and the guard's handgun. Police are investigating whether it is connected to other recent armored truck thefts.



There have been at least three armored vehicle thefts in Philadelphia in the last three weeks, with the latest unfolding in broad daylight on Wednesday.

What we know:

A security officer for Brinks was confronted by an armed suspect after a cash pickup in the Holmeburg Shopping Center in Northeast Philadelphia.

When he tried to reach for his service weapon, two more suspects emerged from a nearby vehicle and pointed a rifle at the guard.

Police say one suspect took the money bag, while another stole the guard's handgun.

All three suspects fled in a silver Honda Accord after the truck's locking system stopped them from fully opening the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

Dig deeper:

Police are investigating whether Wednesday's incident is related to other recent armored truck thefts in the area.

Last week, a Loomis driver was robbed by two armed suspects in Lawncrest.

The week before, a Brinks truck was targeted by two armed robbers near a Home Depot in Port Richmond.