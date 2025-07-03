Expand / Collapse search

Another armored truck robbed at gunpoint in Philadelphia as 3 suspects sought

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  July 3, 2025 8:00am EDT
The Brief

    • An armored vehicle was robbed by three armed suspects in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday.
    • They drove off after stealing a money bag and the guard's handgun.
    • Police are investigating whether it is connected to other recent armored truck thefts.

PHILADELPHIA - There have been at least three armored vehicle thefts in Philadelphia in the last three weeks, with the latest unfolding in broad daylight on Wednesday.

What we know:

A security officer for Brinks was confronted by an armed suspect after a cash pickup in the Holmeburg Shopping Center in Northeast Philadelphia.

When he tried to reach for his service weapon, two more suspects emerged from a nearby vehicle and pointed a rifle at the guard.

Police say one suspect took the money bag, while another stole the guard's handgun.

All three suspects fled in a silver Honda Accord after the truck's locking system stopped them from fully opening the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

Dig deeper:

Police are investigating whether Wednesday's incident is related to other recent armored truck thefts in the area.

Last week, a Loomis driver was robbed by two armed suspects in Lawncrest.

The week before, a Brinks truck was targeted by two armed robbers near a Home Depot in Port Richmond.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

