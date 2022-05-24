Cherry Hill police investigate drive-by shooting into a residence

article

Cherry Hill police say they are investigating a drive-by shooing that happened early Tuesday morning.

At around 12:28 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Woodland Avenue in Cherry Hill for reports of multiple shots fired, according to police.

Upon arrival, responding officers located the targeted residence, which they say had been struck numerous times by the gunfire.

Authorities say the family was unharmed in the shooting and after patrol units riddled the area, no suspects were located.

Investigators conducted numerous interviews and collected evidence, and they say that the shots were fired from a white sport utility vehicle, possibly a Range Rover, occupied by more than one person.

The Cherry Hill Police Department is actively investigating this incident, and they are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.