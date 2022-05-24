Investigation underway after person shot by police in Absecon, prosecutor says

article

A person was shot by police in Absecon on Tuesday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting took place at the Dollar General located on the 700 block of New Road, authorities say.

According to officials, the Major Crimes Unit with the Prosecutor's Office is on scene investigating.

No additional information about the shooting was released.

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating after a person was shot by police in Absecon on May 24. Expand

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.