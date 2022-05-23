Man shot to death on crowded front porch in Germantown, police say

article

Authorities believe a man who was involved in an argument was gunned down on a crowded front porch Monday night in Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 100 block of West Logan Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that responding officers saw a 37-year-old gunshot victim being placed into a private car.

Officers followed the car to Temple University Hospital where police say the victim was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that over 20 people were sitting on the front porch and steps when at least three shooters fired over a dozen shots.

Small said the shooting might have stemmed from an argument involving the victim earlier in the night.

Investigators are hopeful that nearby surveillance cameras will help them identify the shooters.