Cherry Hill retail development project sparks controversy

Cherry Hill residents are upset over a retail development project in the works. Four major retailers are expected to set up shop at a former race track.

"Safety with all these cars will be a big problem," said Carol Harkavy. She and her husband Stephen have lived in the Plaza Grande 55 and up community for 10 years now. It's near the intersection of Garden State Boulevard and Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill.

"People will use this as an entrance and exit to the mall creating a lot of traffic and not only is this a problem when you drive but people like to walk when you're old," said Carol.

A Shake Shack will open in the next two weeks, the ground is broken for a Trader Joe’s and HomeGoods are also on the way. Stores like T.J. Maxx and eventually a Costco will go up near Route 70 and Garden State Boulevard.

Stephen says the residential road is already being used as a cut-through between Route 70 and Route 38 making it hard to get in and out of his condo.

"If I put you in my car right now and we started coming out there you'll see how careful I have to be and we don't have the reflexes we used to have when we were young," he said.

Tony and Linda Palladino say since traffic is already bad a little more isn't going to matter.

"We say bring it on because we're older folks and we like all the idea of everything being close by so it's good for us," said Tony.

Bob Kelleher moved here a few months ago in the residential section that isn't age-restricted.

"Some people didn't realize just how close this retail was going to be and that's a problem for some people, but most us I really think that this is why we came here," he said. His only concern like others is that the developer doesn’t erect bright signs for the stores that shine onto their homes.

For Carol though it's an uphill battle.

"I don't know that anything can done. It's sort of like closing the barn doors after the horses ran away," she said.

The director of real estate development for the project told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson on the phone this has been approved since January of last year. He says a hotel is in the works.