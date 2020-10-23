Cherry Hill School District nurses make Hamilton parody to help students, parents

article

Nurses with the Cherry Hill School District created a Hamilton-themed YouTube video meant to help parents and children understand the new process of visiting the nurse’s office.

"I’m incredibly excited to have kids back in school. My primary concern is to make sure it’s done in a safe manner," Cherry Hill Schools Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche said.

One of South Jersey’s largest school districts is bringing students back into the classroom for hybrid learning the week of Nov. 9.

Lisa Collins, who is a nurse at Cherry Hill’s Thomas Paine Elementary School, wrote and directed the music video posted on YouTube.

"I had this crazy idea to do something fun. I was on a Hamilton kick. It just kinda came to me and I wrote it in a few hours," she said. "It's crazy so much positive feedback everyone keeps texting me it’s 7,000 hits. It just blows my mind," Collins said.

She adds while it's meant to entertain it’s also meant to help families feel less intimidated by PPE and less anxious overall.

If you want to watch the video, please click here

