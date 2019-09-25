Chester City Council makes adjustments to newly installed parking meters

People in Chester are about to see a rate cut on newly installed parking meters after their complaints were heard by city council.

FOX 29 told you the story last month of Phatso‘s Bakery located on the 600 block of Welsh Street. Owner Rick Wilcox said Chester‘s new parking regulations and fees of 50 cents for just 15 minutes were killing his bottom line.

“We don’t have any customers. Everyone stops coming over because of the tickets that are being issued," he told FOX 29's Bruce Gordon.

Complaints from people like Wilcox led Chester City Council to tweak the new parking rules. Within days, 50 cents at a downtown meter will get you 30 minutes instead of 15.

“So the goal is to give people the opportunity to pop really quickly into a store do a quick transaction maybe buy a hoagie or drop off the dry cleaning, something like that. Exactly, without paying a lot," Chester spokesman Anthony Campisi said.

People who use Chester’s new meters were mostly happy to hear of the impending rate cut.

In the weeks and months ahead, Chester will make more changes, such as allowing business owners to park free of charge at or near their shops.

