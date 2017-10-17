Chester County dentist pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

UPDATE: A local dentist pleaded guilty to a summary offense of disorderly conduct as part of a plea agreement to resolve charges filed in 2017, according to court records.

Dr. Michael Afash, of Kennett Square, Pa. – also known as Maaen Aboafch – was required to pay a $300 fine, the costs of prosecution, and undergo a mental health evaluation as part of the August 2018 plea, records show. The case was marked "penalty satisfied" the next month.

FOX 29's original report follows below:

A local dentist who is accused of indecent assault and harassment is back on the job after charges were filed.

Penny Orner left the office of dentist Michael Afash Tuesday evening with a pained look on her face. Not from the three fillings she just had replaced, but over charges that Dr. Afash had indecently assaulted and harassed a young woman there.

"It's very concerning. I have a daughter and I would hesitate to come here for her,"Orner told FOX 29.

Five days after charges were filed Dr. Afash was back at work Tuesday at the New Garden Family Dentistry offices.

"Good afternoon, how are you. I'm looking for Dr. Afash if he's in," FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser asked a receptionist at the dentist office .

Afash was charged last week by Southern Chester Regional police who say a 6-week long investigation found that Afash indecently assaulted a 21-year-old woman during a job interview and dental examination at his offices off Starr Road.

"We're seeing patients so there's no time to talk to you," the dentist's assistant told FOX 29." When he's done perhaps. I cannot speak for him."

Orner says during her recent visits she's found everything to be professional in her dealings with Dr. Afash

"In my experience here, there has been an assistant with him at all times," she explained.

Orner also says she actually applied for a job with the dentist months ago. She said the allegations were upsetting.

"I just recently found this doctor so he was not referred to me by anybody. I just stumbled upon him, but it's quite shocking to know that's in the area," she said."He does a thorough job and he's good. So far, so good."

Afash left his office Tuesday evening out a back door in his assistant's car. He left his BMW 750 parked out front. He was issued a summons on the two charges and released on bond. He faces a preliminary hearing in the next few weeks.