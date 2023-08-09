Chester County high school football players receive CPR training as teams gear up for new season

Football season kicks off in just a few weeks and, this season, there is a heightened focus on cardiac arrests. Most famously, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in a nationally televised game last winter, which brought intense attention to the issue.

Christy Marshall-Silva, who lost a son to cardiac arrest at just 7-years-old, says she’s on a mission to make sure hearts don’t stop, and if they do, educate people on how to save them.

"I just felt conviction, particularly once I learned how preventable death from cardiac arrest is by following three simple steps: call 911, start CPR, apply AED," Marshal-Silva, with Aidan’s Heart Foundation, stated.

High school football players at Coatesville High School were treated to hands-on training Wednesday, that teaches how to spot cardiac arrest and, most importantly, how to act.

"You never know where it could happen, but it could happen, here, on the field, somewhere outside. Being able to know how to do it in case it happens to a teammate or family member is really good," Coatesville senior, Amir Haskett, said.

Friday, October 27th will be a closed screening for the students and student athletes of Coatesville High School. Additionally, beginning in January, Aidan’s Heart Foundation will be hosting quarterly heart screening events at the United Way in Exton. The screenings are open to ages five to 24. People who are interested can find more information here.