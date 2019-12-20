Chester County home’s Christmas lights display continues despite house fire

A popular Chester County Christmas lights display beloved by many local residents almost did not happen this year after a house fire threatened to end the decades long tradition.

Gary and Deb Habermann have assembled a spectacular Christmas lights display at their home in West Caln Township every year for the past 23 years. On Monday, a fire destroyed part of the Habermann's home and displaced the couple.

Still, the Habermanns did not want to disappoint the community who have come to love their holiday display.

"If you look at the kids how can you not smile," Gary said. "It's all about making the kids feel like everything is okay, we heard kids were asking if Santa was okay. Of course he's okay because he's right here."

Roughly 26,000 of the display's 32,000 lights are running off a generator.

Advertisement

"Christmas has come and this is what this community does," Deb said. "This is what they all want and we need them as much I think they need us."

Meanwhile, the house will take around six months to repair. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.