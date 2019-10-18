Chester County substitute teacher accused of being intoxicated on the job

A Chester County substitute teacher is accused of being intoxicated on the job.

District officials believe she was under the influence of alcohol while filling in at Lionville Elementary School in Downingtown.

"Yeah, it’s really a little shocking for a teacher," Priyanka Singh told FOX 29.

Singh says she was stunned when her son said there was a problem with his fourth-grade substitute teacher.

The Chester County District Attorney confirms to FOX 29 police removed that sub from the school and that she will face charges.

Parents say they got a letter from school leaders who say they contacted police to investigate after learning that the substitute teacher was allegedly slurring her speech before officers took her off-campus. According to parents, they were told the stand-in instructor appeared fine in the morning but that all of that changed after lunch.

The district says the teacher had limited interaction with children and that there is no evidence showing students were ever in danger.