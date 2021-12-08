Chester County woman found dead inside home; boyfriend charged with assault as investigation continues

article

A Chester County woman was found dead in her home. Prosecutors say her boyfriend has been charged with assault as authorities continue to investigate her death.

Leroy Brahm, 31, is facing aggravated assault and related charges in connection with the assault of his girlfriend Annabel Meenan, 21, in the Spring City home they shared.

East Vincent Township police were called to the 800 block of Buttonwood Avenue in Spring City on Dec. 4 for the report of a medical emergency.

They found the unresponsive victim lying on the living room floor with wounds to her face, chest, arms, and legs. According to prosecutors, Brahm was at the scene when police and EMS arrived but had made no attempt at lifesaving measures. Police started CPR with the assistance of EMS.

The victim was transported to Phoenixville Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Doctors told investigators that the victim had extensive trauma on her head and face and lacerations on the rest of her body, including her arms, legs, and pelvic area.

Detectives learned that the victim and Brahm were drinking alcohol the previous night at the Black Horse Tavern in Phoenixville and continued to do so when they got home. Investigators discovered bloodstains on the kitchen walls, the oven’s glass door shattered, a hole in the wall, and the victim’s damaged cell phone on the floor. There was bruising to his hand and finger and bruising and swelling to his ankle, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say they're still awaiting confirmation as to exactly how Meenan died.

"The wounds on the victim and other evidence recovered indicate that she experienced hours of unimaginable and relentless abuse at the hands of her boyfriend, Leroy Brahm, and we will hold him accountable to the full extent of the law. While it is clear the defendant inflicted this vicious beating on her, we are still awaiting confirmation about the exact cause and manner of her death. We will continue to investigate and update the public as soon as we are able. This is a tragic case of senseless loss for Annabel’s family and loved ones," DA Deb Ryan said.

Brahm is being held in the Chester County jail on $1 million bail.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Chester County detectives at 610-344-6866.

