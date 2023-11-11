Chester police vehicles involved in fiery crash on I95, officials say

An early morning traffic stop on I-95 south turned into a fiery multi-vehicle accident.

It happened near the Route 322 ramp around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

Chester police say a car driving by the traffic stop hit the back of the stopped police vehicle, leading to the fiery crash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (City of Chester Police Department)

The officers were not in their vehicles at the moment of impact.

There were no details on how many people were injured, though police say several people were transported to a nearby hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police are conducting an investigation into the crash.